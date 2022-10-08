Ensure farmers get support price, Collector tells officials

Rajahmundry (East Godavari District): District Joint Collector Ch Sridhar clarified that Kharif grain collection should be implemented effectively through mobile connectivity.

The JC held a review of activities related to the procurement of Kharif grain with civil supplies, marketing, district cooperative society, and agriculture officials here on Friday. He ordered the implementation of a comprehensive action plan in terms of crop support price, weight, purchase and transportation. He said that the State government is implementing many reforms in the direction of reaching farmers in all ways. As part of that, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) have been set up and measures are being taken without the involvement of brokers, millers and third party persons to provide the minimum support price to the farmer with this KYC registration process, he said.

Sridhar said that a weigh bridge will be connected with RBK and two volunteers from RBKs will be trained to provide support in the matter of weighing. He said that a special allowance will be paid to these volunteers.

J-C Sridhar suggested that 80 lakh gunny bags should be collected through the marketing department in the district this Kharif season and for that, a plan should be prepared. He wants to be with the farmer at every stage, from the time of sowing to the time of harvesting, drying, till the next sale through RBK. The farmers who have tractors in each RBK area have been identified and ordered to submit their details such as name, town, and phone number. Agriculture and marketing officials should work in coordination, he suggested. He said that the marketing officers are responsible for the transportation of the purchased crops. The committee members at the mandal level should consult with one another at the RBK level and see that agriculture is profitable for the farmer. He said that farmers have been aware of the facilities provided from support price to weight. J-C Sridhar warned that any errors will be dealt with seriously. He said that control rooms should be set up at the district, division, and mandal levels to find out how much grain has been sold in each area.

District Civil Supplies Officer P Prasada Rao, District Cooperative Officer MVV Naga Bhushanam, District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao, Divisional Administrator CH Venkata Lakshmi, Estate Officer K Srinivas and others attended the meeting.