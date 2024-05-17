Vijay Sethupathi's 'ACE' grabs spotlight

Director Aarumuga Kumar's latest venture, "ACE," starring Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth, is set to dazzle audiences with a stellar cast including Yogi Babu, P.S. Avinash, Divya Pillai, and more. With Karan Bahadur Rawat behind the camera and Justin Prabhakaran on music duty, the film promises a visual and auditory feast.



The unveiling of the film's first look on social media sparked widespread intrigue, particularly with Vijay Sethupathi's youthful appearance, smoking pipe, and enigmatic dice. The teaser further piqued curiosity, showcasing the ensemble cast against a backdrop of gambling, guns, and robberies, with Yogi Babu's comedic flair adding a lighthearted touch.

Despite the film's crime-thriller premise, Yogi Babu's humor and the captivating background score hint at a delightful blend of suspense and comedy. The animated character reveals and title preview have only added to the buzz, accompanied by Justin Prabhakaran's captivating music.