Padmavati parinayotsavam commences

Tirumala: The annual Padmavati Srinivasa Pariyanotsavams commenced on a grand religious on the day of auspicious Vaisakha Navami on Friday evening at the Parinayotsava Mandapam in Tirumala.

The processional deities of Sri Malayappa Swamy on Gaja Vahanam along with Sridevi and Bhudevi on separate Tiruchis were brought to the mandapam and the rituals began amidst chanting of Vedic mantras by veda pundits.

Interesting episodes like Edurkolu, Poobantata, Varanamayiram etc. were exchanged between brides and bridegroom as per the Hindu Marriage tradition.

Devotees were thrilled to see the joyful events chanting Govinda... Govinda. A series of activities like Chaturveda Parayanam, rendition of Annamacharya Sankeertans, Nadaswaram, Melam etc. mesmerizing the devotees in Bhakti-Gana-Gyana Rasa.

SPLENDID MANDAPAM

The Parinayotsava Mandapam has been spruced up matching the occasion. The Unjal Mandapam is decorated with thousands of cut flowers in the shape of Lotus.

The pictures of Sri Krishna in Worli Art, the sun bond themes of Sri Krishna Swamy, Kora Art painting work of Srinivasa Padmavati Parinayam stood as special attraction.

The electrical illumination enhanced the grandeur of the celestial wedding festival.

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, Temple DyEO Lokanatham, Garden Deputy Director Srinivasulu, SVETA Director Subramanyam Reddy, DyEO Gunabhushan Reddy and others were present.



