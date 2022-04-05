Ensure good governance to people: Collector Hari Narayanan

Chittoor: District Collector M Hari Narayanan reiterated that the formation of new districts and revenue divisions will ensure good governance to the people. Speaking to media at the Collectorate on Monday, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been striving hard for the development of state by introducing several welfare schemes benefiting the people.

He said the Sachivalayam system has provided the services at the doorstep of people. With the bifurcation of district, the Chittoor district has three more revenue divisions Palamaner, Nagari and Kuppam and 31 revenue mandals. With the cooperation of Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy and MP N Reddappa, it would be possible for developing the district as role model in the state, he added. Earlier, the Collector conducted Spandana at Collectorate and received 98 petitions from the people.

Joint Collector Venkateswar and District Revenue Officer N Rajasekhar were present. Meanwhile Y Rishanth Reddy, the new SP taken charge and participated in the Spandana and received 23 petitions. Chittoor Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath received 27 petitions in the Spandana held here.