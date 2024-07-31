Ensure quick redressal of people’s grievances: Keshav

Anantapur: Minister for Finance, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs Payyavula Keshav held a ‘Praja Darbar’ at the R&B guest house and received petitions and grievances from the people here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he advised officials to dispose off grievances that can be sorted out immediately.

He said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen that officials act on the grievances on the spot and no delay should be caused unless it has financial implications.

He called upon the officials to collect every petition from the people and solve them to the satisfaction of the aggrieved person.