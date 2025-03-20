Ensure safety standards to prevent industrial mishaps: JC

Nandyal: Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan has urged industrial management to strictly adhere to safety standards as per Environmental Protection Act of 1986 to prevent unforeseen industrial accidents. He conducted a district crisis group meeting on Wednesday at the Collectorate’s video conference hall, organised by the Department of Industries.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Collector has emphasised the importance of following safety protocols to effectively handle industrial accidents. He directed the general manager of the Industries department to ensure that all relevant officials actively participate in mock drills conducted in industries.

He stressed that any minor issues within the industrial site should be addressed immediately to prevent hazards from escalating beyond the site. He also instructed the fire department to raise public awareness on how to handle emergencies in case of unexpected disasters in the district.

Additionally, Vishnu Charan advised medical staff to be well-informed about the types of industries in their respective primary health centre jurisdictions and the chemicals they manufacture. He insisted that expired fire safety equipment should not be used and should be regularly inspected.

Measures such as auto alarm systems and work permit systems must be in place to handle emergencies efficiently. He urged officials to respond promptly and stay vigilant in case of accidents, stressing that while financial compensation for victims cannot undo the damage, taking precautionary measures is the only way to prevent tragedies.

Deputy Inspector of Industries Narayana Reddy stated that as part of National Safety Day on March 4, a National Security Week was observed until March 10. During this period, various awareness programs on safety protocols were conducted for students in schools and colleges near industrial areas. He also briefed the Joint Collector on the measures to be taken for accident prevention.

Later, a video presentation was shown on Bhopal gas tragedy, explaining the violations by industries and the preventive measures taken by authorities. The Joint Collector also inquired with industrial management about the safety protocols being followed in major industries in the district to prevent accidents.

Nandyal RDO Vishwanath, District Disaster Management and Fire Department Officer G Balaraju, SDRF Assistant Commandant Sudhakar Reddy, and other concerned officials participated.