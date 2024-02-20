Ensure smooth conduct of SSC exams: Collector

Eluru: District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh ordered the officials to take measures for foolproof conduct of tenth class public examinations from March 18 to 30.

He convened a meeting with the officials of the departments concerned at the Collectorate on Monday.

He said that the tenth class examinations should be conducted very carefully and the officials should be alert all the time and take strict measures to avoid any mistakes. Measures should be taken to prevent any malpractices.

He said that taking into consideration the experiences of last year, it has been decided that this time, except for chief superintendent, students and teachers should not bring mobile phones. He suggested that 139 examination centres in the district should be inspected in advance and if there are any deficiencies, they should be rectified. A medical camp should be set up at every examination centre where medical personnel should be available with ORS packets and emergency medicines. The Collector said that Section-144 will be in force at all the centres. Electronic gadgets like cell phones, laptops, cameras, ear phones, speakers, smart watches and bluetooth are not allowed at the examination centres.

District Education Officer Abraham presented a report to the Collector on SSC March 2024 exams. A total of 32,355 students will appear for the 10th class exams in the district, out of which 16,760 are boys and 15,595 are girls. There are 24,125 regular students and 8,230 private candidates.

As many as 139 chief superintendents besides department officers were appointed. Appointment of invigilators for conducting examinations is being done. The exams will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. Candidates will be allowed into the exam centre from 8.45 am to 9.30 am. No students will be allowed into the centres after 9.30 am. Eluru RDO NSK Khajavali and Additional SP G Swaroopa Rani were present

at the meeting.