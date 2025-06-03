Nellore: Joint Collector and also in-charge Collector K Karthik on Monday expressed displeasure over the inordinate delay in disposing the petitions received during Public Grievance Redress System (PGRRS). He pointed out that such kind of situation leads to reopening of the petitions as the victims repeatedly submits their issues.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure speedy disposal of petitions that were received during PGRRS to avoid unrest among the victims. Stressing that the government is giving top priority to settle the problems received during PGRS, he instructed the officials to work according to the wishes of the government by considering the issues under humanitarian grounds.

Meanwhile, the officials received petitions, mostly related to pensions, white ration cards, land disputes including land grabbing, 10-1 Adangal, border problems between two fields, pattadar passbooks, house sites.