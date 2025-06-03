  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ensure speedy disposal of petitions

Ensure speedy disposal of petitions
x
Highlights

Nellore: Joint Collector and also in-charge Collector K Karthik on Monday expressed displeasure over the inordinate delay in disposing the petitions...

Nellore: Joint Collector and also in-charge Collector K Karthik on Monday expressed displeasure over the inordinate delay in disposing the petitions received during Public Grievance Redress System (PGRRS). He pointed out that such kind of situation leads to reopening of the petitions as the victims repeatedly submits their issues.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure speedy disposal of petitions that were received during PGRRS to avoid unrest among the victims. Stressing that the government is giving top priority to settle the problems received during PGRS, he instructed the officials to work according to the wishes of the government by considering the issues under humanitarian grounds.

Meanwhile, the officials received petitions, mostly related to pensions, white ration cards, land disputes including land grabbing, 10-1 Adangal, border problems between two fields, pattadar passbooks, house sites.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick