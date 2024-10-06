Ensure spiritual atmosphere in Tirumala, officials told

Tirupati : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a comprehensive review meeting with TTD officials on Saturday at Sri Padmavathi Guest House. The review was attended by Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs M Gouthami and V Veerabrahmam and various departmental officials.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister provided several directives to ensure the smooth functioning of Tirumala, emphasising the importance of maintaining the sanctity and spirituality of the temple.

He told the officials that every individual working at Tirumala should contribute towards preserving its purity and devotees’ faith. Only chants of ‘Govinda’ should be heard on the hill and no other words should disrupt the spiritual atmosphere.

Ensure that there is no disturbance to the peace in any area and no compromises should be made on this front. Adequate water availability for the future is crucial and advance planning is necessary to ensure this. He suggested a five-year plan for forest conservation and expansion. He inquired about the efforts being taken to protect the region’s biodiversity.

CM Naidu felt that TTD should work on improving services based on the feedback from devotees. Not only at TTD, but in all temples, feedback from devotees should be collected regularly, he suggested to Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy. He added that the VIP culture at Tirumala should be minimised. There should be no chaos when dignitaries visit. Decorations should be simple and reflect spirituality, avoiding extravagance and unnecessary expenses.

TTD staff should always behave respectfully with devotees, particularly with those coming from abroad, ensuring no instance of rude behaviour. Devotees should leave the hill with satisfaction and a positive spiritual experience. “When people think of Tirumala, they should associate it with the magnificence and spirituality of Lord Venkateswara”, he avered and felt that the services at SVIMS should also be improved as it is a unique institution.



Naidu urged officials to further strengthen the Sri Vari Seva (voluntary services) with the help of prominent spiritual organisations, ensuring quality services are extended to devotees through the volunteers.

