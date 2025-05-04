Ensure success of Penchalakona Brahmotsavams: Anam

Nellore: The Coordination Committee meeting headed by Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Saturday has stressed the need for coordination between various departments for making Sri Penusila Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Brahmotsavams success. The nine-day event will be held from May 8 to 14 at Penchalakona village of Rapur mandal.

The Committee also decided to provide Laddu Prasadam to devotees at free of cost on the occasion of Garuda Seva and Kalyanostavam.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Anam informed that for the first time, it was decided to provide Laddu Prasadam to devotees on Bangaru Garuda Seva and Kalyanam. He instructed the officials to provide drinking water, buttermilk, milk and biscuits to children waiting in queues.

Anam ordered police officials to install CCTV cameras and head count mission and Command Control Center to avoid any untoward incidents during the event.

Fire department officials were directed to make fire engine services available round-the-clock, to organise medical camps at temple premises and to keep ORS packets ready to distribute to devotees.

Venkatagiri MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna and others were present.