Ensure success of PM’s Srisailam visit, Collector instructs officials

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has directed officials to ensure that the upcoming visit of Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, to the sacred temple town of Srisailam on October 16 is conducted in a prestigious and flawless manner.

Reviewing the preparatory works during a video conference held at the Collectorate on Friday, the Collector emphasized meticulous planning and effective coordination among all departments involved in the arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector instructed every department to work in close coordination and complete their assigned tasks within the stipulated time.

She directed officials to expedite the works at the helipad being set up at Sunnipenta and to focus on improving roads, sanitation, lighting, and parking facilities from the helipad to the temple premises. She also instructed Panchayat Raj engineers to ensure that the Green Room facilities mirror those available at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The District Medical authorities, including the GGH Superintendent and DCHS, were asked to deploy specialized medical teams, ambulances, and essential medical equipment to handle emergencies. The APSPDCL authorities were directed to take advance measures to prevent any power interruptions at the Bhramaramba Guest House and temple premises.

The Collector further instructed sanitation officials to intensify cleanliness drives and beautify the entire area ahead of the visit.

Special focus was laid on parking arrangements, barricading, drinking water supply, security measures, and transport coordination. She emphasized the need to appoint nodal officers for each department and submit daily progress reports.

“Officials must remain on the ground during the visit and ensure that no lapses occur,” she added.

Calling the Prime Minister’s visit a matter of pride and prestige for the district, Collector Raja Kumari stressed that every arrangement should reflect the sanctity and significance of Srisailam.

She appealed to all departments to work with dedication and ensure a smooth, dignified, and well-coordinated event. The meeting was attended by DRO Ramu Nayak, RDO Viswanath, special deputy collectors, and officials from various departments.