Ensure welfare benefits to reach all sections apolitically: Minister Jayaram

Madakasira (Sathya Sai): District in-charge and Labour Minister Gummanuru Jayaram has called upon officials concerned to ensure that all welfare schemes reach all sections of people on apolitical lines.

Participating in the constituency-level review meeting here on Saturday, Jayaram said that the officials must make it a point to attend to issues raised by people’s representatives and take them seriously. He said that the local MLA Tippeswamy was craving for constituency development and the officers must work in tandem with the MLA.

District Collector P Arun Babu, speaking on the occasion, impressed upon the stakeholders to apply their minds on the constituency development. He advised the officials to take note of all instructions given by the minister and MLA and speed up actions in this regard.

He said no employee should participate in any political activity as advised by the election commission.

All priority government buildings construction should be completed by September 15. All housing projects should be speeded up.

MP Gorantla Madhav said that the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had been functioning on apolitical lines and reaching out unto all communities. He said at the district level too, officials must emulate the chief minister and function on apolitical lines.

Madakasira MLA Tippe Swamy called upon officials to attended to all stranded works and see that all works are completed. He advised officials to collect taxes in the market yard. The tourism guest house building should also be handed over to officials.

He said neither tubectomy nor other surgeries are being performed in area hospitals. 80 percent of indoor stadium building is completed. All works undertaken in the constituency should be completed by year-end.