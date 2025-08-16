Live
Ensure welfare schemes will reach all, CS to officials
Vijayawada: Chief secretary K Vijayanand on Friday said that the state government had set a target to make the state free from single-use plastic by World Environment Day, June 5, 2026. As a first step, the ban has been enforced in the state Secretariat from Friday, and the initiative will be extended in phases to all municipal corporations, towns, and villages.
Speaking as the chief guest at the 79th Independence Day celebrations held at the Secretariat, Vijayanand said plastic pollution is a grave threat to the environment and human survival. He stressed the need for collective responsibility to protect natural resources for future generations.
Paying tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, the architect of the Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the designer of the national flag Pingali Venkaiah, revolutionary leader Alluri Sitarama Raju, and all other freedom fighters, the Chief Secretary said Independence Day is an occasion to recall the sacrifices of great leaders who fought for the country’s freedom.
Highlighting the government’s welfare agenda, he said both the Centre and the state are implementing several development and social security schemes aimed at uplifting the poor. He urged officials and employees to work with dedication to ensure that every eligible beneficiary, even in the remotest village, receives the benefits.
Vijayanand also spoke about the Swarna Andhra P-4 Foundation launched to eradicate poverty and reduce economic inequalities, and called for committed efforts to make the programme a success.
Principal secretary (GAD) Mukesh Kumar Meena, CSO Mallikarjuna, senior police officers, staff, and Secretariat employees attended the programme. As part of the celebrations, Vijayanand paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, unfurled the national flag, and later distributed sweets to children.