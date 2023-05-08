Enthuse bizmen to set up new industries: Collector M Gauthami

Anantapur: District Collector M Gauthami has called for industrialisation of the district by encouraging the setting of new industries.

Addressing the district Industrial and Export Promotion Board meeting at the Collectorate on Sunday, Gauthami said that industrialists should be encouraged to set up their new industrial projects. She said that new industries would generate new jobs to local unemployed youth.

Under the 2015-20 Industrial policy, 6 units were set up with an investment of Rs 7.87 crore and under 2020-23 industrial policy, 22 units were set up for which a subsidy of Rs 3.66 crore had been approved.

As many as 23 applications were received through the single window scheme. Remaining 12 applications will be cleared soon by the board.

Under the ease of doing business policy, the collector said that a survey is under progress on the single desk portal policy on the results of performance between January to October 31, 2022. She advised the departments concerned to give the required feedback to the survey team. She appealed to all concerned to work for keeping the state on the top under the ease of doing business policy.

Under the PMEGP 2022-23 year 770 applications were received out of which 284 units were cleared and of which 175 units were set up for which Rs 6.64 crore margin money was released. Also margin money of Rs 1.85 crores was released for another 51 units grounded. For year 2023-24, another 69 units have been processed and sent to banks.

Two major industries had been cleared at the global summit in Visakhapatnam recently. One is the Posspole private limited industry with an investment of Rs 275 crore and the employment generation is 2,500 and another one Eco Steel India project with Rs 554 crores investment with employment potential of 500 personnel.

The collector also explained the salient features of the 2023-27 industrial policy.

DIC GM Nagarajarao, LDM Nagaraja Reddy, DCIF Keshavulu, Fapcci president Seshanjaneyulu, APIIC ZM Varaprasad and APSFC branch manager Rudraiah and regional transport officer B Suresh Naidu participated.