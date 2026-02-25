Enthusiasm marks legislators’ sports meet

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Legislators’ Sports and Games 2026, titled ‘Aatavidupu’, commenced on a grand note on Tuesday at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada.

A total of 156 legislators, including MLAs and MLCs — among them several women representatives — are participating in athletics, indoor games and team sports. The competitions are designed to foster fitness, camaraderie and unity among elected members. Residents of Vijayawada turned up in good numbers to witness their representatives showcase sporting talent beyond the legislative arena.

The games will continue until February 26 at the IGMC Stadium and the Dandamudi Rajagopal Rao Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju, Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju, chief whips G V Anjaneyulu and Panchumarthi Anuradha, Saap chairman A Ravi Naidu, vice-chairman and managing director S Bharani, and Legislative Secretary Prasanna Kumar, among others.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao and MLC Kavali Greeshma carried the sports torch into the stadium. The dignitaries unveiled the ‘Kreeda Jyoti’ and declared the games open, while senior legislator Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary administered the sports pledge.

The opening tug-of-war contest set an energetic tone. Ayyanna Patrudu said the event helps legislators relieve stress, recalling it was first introduced by former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao.