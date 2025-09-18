Entries invited for short videos competition

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Youth Services department has announced launch of Andhra Yuva Sankalp 2K25, a special initiative aimed at inspiring youth, fostering creativity, and recognising technical skills.

As part of World Youth Day celebrations, the department is organising competitions where participants must create short videos or reels on three key themes, stated SETKUR CEO Dr Venugopal in a press release on Wednesday. He said each video should not exceed 120 seconds in duration on themes - Youth Responsibilities, Fit Youth AP and Smart Youth AP.

Participants are required to upload their inspirational videos on social media platforms and submit URL (link) along with their personal details on official website, www.andhrayuvasankalp.com.

The cash prizes will be Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 for first, second, and third winners respectively.

In addition, winners will be honored with the title ‘Andhra Youth Brand Ambassador 2K25’. Every participant in the contest will receive a certificate recognising them as a Digital Creator of AP 2K25, issued by the Youth Services department. Interested persons should submit their entries before September 30.