EO dines, interacts with devotees at Annaprasadam complex

Tirupati: TTD EO M Ravichandra along with the finance minister P Keshav visited Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC) on Saturday.

He had lunch along with the devotees. Later, he interacted with the devotees and received their feedback on the taste, quality, quantity and serving of Annaprasadam. Later, he also interacted with the employees who are working in the Annaprasadam wing. Separately, he interacted with the Srivari Sevaks.

At Water and Food Analysis Laboratory, the EO observed the process of testing the ingredients on different parameters and later interacted with the staff.

He also observed the outside queue lines starting from Octopus to Krishna Teja Circle and then visited the Integrated Command Centre in Vaikuntham Queue Complex.

The EO observed the crowd management, traffic management , head count and other analytics and also virtually interacted with one of the donors V Jaya Prakash from US on the occasion.

Ravichandra also inspected PAC5 where he observed various amenities including lockers, kalyanakatta, Annaprasadam, smart shoe keeping centre and gave valuable suggestions to the officials concerned on the better utilisation for the multitude of devotees.