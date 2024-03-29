Live
Equipment worth ` 15 lakh distributed to disabled
Sri City: In a remarkable display of corporate social responsibility (CSR), Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., a leading housewares manufacturer based in Sri City, provided vital rehabilitation and mobility assistance to more than 305 individuals with disabilities in the area.
Hamilton’ General Manager Jayanta Bordoloi distributed equipment including tricycles, wheelchairs, crutches, hearing aids, elbow sticks, walkers, CP chairs (children with cerebral palsy sitting chairs), canes/blind sticks, special visual spectacles, etc., worth over Rs 15 lakh to the beneficiaries at the company’s premises on Thursday.
Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy applauded Hamilton Housewares’ noble initiative in his message, highlighting its positive impact on the lives of people with disabilities in the region.
Company senior executives R Prasanna, Lawrence Arokiyaraj, Rajesh Gandhi and Doneil Vaz, Sri City officials C Ramesh Kumar, Y Ramesh and Surendra Kumar were present in the event. The beneficiaries, identified through a collaborative survey conducted by Sri City Foundation and Vasantham Federation are drawn from Sri City vicinity villages including Thondur, SK Colony, Malla West, Chigurupalem and Satyavedu.