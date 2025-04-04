Equipment worth Rs 1 cr donated to Anantapur police

Anantapur: District SP P Jagadeesh on Thursday felicitated corporate donors who contributed drone cameras, CCTV cameras, solar lights, body-worn cameras, LED displays, and a Mahindra Bolero vehicle worth nearly Rs1 crore to the district police under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Speaking at a function held at the district police conference hall, the SP lauded the generous contributions from various companies, stating that the donated equipment would play a crucial role in strengthening law enforcement and public safety.

“The district has witnessed remarkable corporate participation in police welfare initiatives. These donations will help enhance surveillance, ensure better policing, and improve security measures,” SP Jagadeesh said.