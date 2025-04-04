Live
- Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram shine in Karan Torani’s regal fashion campaign
- NIA raids premises linked to SDPI in Kerala's Malappuram, four in custody
- Authorities Encouraged to Strengthen Enforcement Against Offshore Gambling Sites
- Faria challenges fashion norms
- Ruhani Sharma turns up the heat
- Anasuya stuns in bold new look
- Dhone MLA, wife present silver crowns to deities at Ramachandra temple
- Office retrofitting a Rs 45,000 cr investment opportunity for better rentals in India
- 1.2 crore workdays to be generated in 2025-26
- Chaudeshwari Mata Jyoti festival celebrated with fervour
Equipment worth Rs 1 cr donated to Anantapur police
- SP P Jagadeesh lauds the generous contributions from various companies
- Says the donated equipment will play a crucial role in strengthening law enforcement and public safety
Anantapur: District SP P Jagadeesh on Thursday felicitated corporate donors who contributed drone cameras, CCTV cameras, solar lights, body-worn cameras, LED displays, and a Mahindra Bolero vehicle worth nearly Rs1 crore to the district police under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
Speaking at a function held at the district police conference hall, the SP lauded the generous contributions from various companies, stating that the donated equipment would play a crucial role in strengthening law enforcement and public safety.
“The district has witnessed remarkable corporate participation in police welfare initiatives. These donations will help enhance surveillance, ensure better policing, and improve security measures,” SP Jagadeesh said.