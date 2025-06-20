Eradication possible through awareness: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha on Thursday emphasised that Sickle Cell Anaemia can be eradicated through comprehensive awareness, announcing large-scale awareness programmes which commenced on June 19. He highlighted a robust action plan in place to curb the disease, with a specific focus on tribal areas. On Thursday, to mark World Sickle Cell Day, the District Medical and Health Department organised a Sickle Cell awareness programme at the Kondapalli Tribal Welfare Girls’ School.

Collector Lakshmisha, along with other officials, unveiled posters, pamphlets, and manuals related to the Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission and comprehensive disease information. Speaking at the event, the collector stressed the urgent need to create widespread awareness about the disease across various segments of society, as part of the mission to eradicate Sickle Cell Anaemia even before 2047.

He explained that while healthy red blood cells are typically round, in Sickle Cell Anaemia, these cells are crescent-shaped. He clarified that the disease is hereditary, passed from parents, and is not contagious. He added that the disease can be diagnosed through a simple blood test. He reassured that individuals with Sickle Cell Anaemia need not worry, as timely identification and proper medical care can significantly improve a patient’s quality of life.