‘Erra Matti Dibbalu’ gets into tentative list of UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites

Visakhapatnam: Ina significant recognition earned, the Red Sand Hills (Erra Matti Dibbalu) of Visakhapatnam have been included in the Tentative List of UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites.

Located along the coast of Visakhapatnam, the Red Sand Hills

were officially entered into UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List as a Natural Heritage Site on August 27th.

Spread across about 1,500 acres, the ‘Erra Matti Dibbalu’ stand as evidence of geological history from the Quaternary Age that began nearly 2.6 million years ago and continues to the present day, bearing witness to fluctuations in sea levels and climatic changes.

Formed from a mixture of sand, silt, and clay, these reddish mounds shine in a unique red color due to natural oxidation.

As the site suffers damage from tourism and film shootings, protection and conservation measures have become essential.

National convener of Jal Biradari and Jana Sena Party general secretary Bolisetti Satyanarayana said former Union Secretary to the Government of India EAS Sarma, environmentalist Rani Sharma, Prof Timmareddy, and Prof. Rajasekhar Reddy worked tirelessly for decades travelling across the country to secure Geo-Heritage recognition. “Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, Waterman of India Rajendra Singh contributed significantly to the movement. Also, JSP corporator P. Murthy Yadav helped expose the exploitation of the Red Sand Hills,” he stated.

Further, Satyanarayana emphasised that protecting Red Sand Dunes rests on each individual.