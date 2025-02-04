Errol D’Souza assumes charge as Vice Chancellor of GITAM

Visakhapatnam: Renowned economist and former director of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) Errol D’Souza took charge as Vice Chancellor of GITAM Deemed to be University here on Monday.

Having served on the technical advisory committee on monetary policy at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Dr D’Souza brings a wealth of experience in academic leadership and governance.

He served as a board member of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy and the National Housing Bank.

His contributions extend to key committees under the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) along with advisory roles in the erstwhile Planning Commission of India and NITI Aayog.

A distinguished Professor of Economics, Dr D’Souza held prestigious positions, including the IFCI Chair Professorship at the University of Mumbai and the India Chair Professorship at Sciences Po, Paris.

Additionally, he serves on the Governing Council of CMC Vellore and the Board of Directors of Shram Sarathi, Udaipur

Dr D’Souza’s academic credentials are equally impressive. He earned his Ph.D. from Jawaharlal Nehru University and holds an MA in Economics from the University of Mumbai, where he was awarded the prestigious Kashinath Trimbak Telang gold medal for academic excellence..

His recent book, conceptualising the Ubiquity of Informal Economy Work, received critical acclaim for its insights into the informal economy.