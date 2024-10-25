  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Essential commodities distributed to displaced families

Essential commodities distributed to displaced families
x
Highlights

Anantapur: District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar has stated that food packets and essential commodity kits were distributed to displaced persons and...

Anantapur: District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar has stated that food packets and essential commodity kits were distributed to displaced persons and those living in rehabilitation centres.

The district administration has supplied essential commodities including 2,000 kg onions, 300 quintals of rice, 600 kilos of palm oil and six quintals of yellow gram dal to 450 families on Thursday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick