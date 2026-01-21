Essentials distributed to park workers

Vijayawada: In a significant welfare initiative, park staff working under the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) have been provided with clothing, coconut oil, and soap, a benefit extended to them for the first time in the State. The initiative was made possible through the sustained efforts of the Municipal Workers Union affiliated to the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and the Ministerial and All Employees Association.

Union leaders said that repeated representations were made to Municipal Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM, requesting that park workers under APCOS be extended the same welfare benefits given annually to workers in the Public Health Department. Responding positively, the Commissioner sanctioned the distribution of essential items worth Rs 17.50 lakh to around 220 park workers across the city.

The welfare items were distributed to park staff at the Rajiv Gandhi Municipal Corporation Park on Tuesday. Municipal Workers Union President SVS Chalam, General Secretary Budde Raja, Assistant Secretary Tupakula Pratap, and Ministerial & All Employees Association President Dhara Rambabu participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Workers Union General Secretary Budde Raja said the proposal was placed before the VMC Council and approved through a resolution introduced by TDP Floor Leader Nelibandla Balaswamy. He said the unions played a key role in coordinating the process, right from the submission of the bill to the final distribution of items to the workers.

He further stated that nearly 220 workers are engaged in maintaining parks across Vijayawada and expressed happiness that park staff have now been extended benefits on par with public health workers. He also thanked the Municipal Commissioner for his proactive and worker-friendly approach.