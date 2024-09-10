Even developed countries face challenge of floods: Pawan

Kakinada: Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan visited flood-affected areas around the Eeleru reservoir in Kakinada district on Monday.

During his visit to the Jagananna Colony in Gollaprolu, he interacted with residents to understand their issues. Pawan Kalyan told them that he has been in constant touch with Kakinada Collector Shanmohan regarding the flood situation at the reservoir.

He said he was committed to finding a permanent solution to the Suddagadda Vagu problem as a local MLA. He criticised the previous government’s handling of issues in Jagananna Colony, claiming that the current coalition government needs to address these problems. Pawan Kalyan also alleged that land in Gollaprolu was purchased at high price by the corrupt previous regime. Responding to media queries about the Vijayawada floods, he suggested that addressing encroachments and illegal constructions on Budameru should be prioritised over setting up systems like HYDRA. Pawan acknowledged that recovery from the flood disaster in Vijayawada will take time, noting that even developed countries like the US face challenges with floods. He praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his round-the-clock efforts to assist flood victims.

Collector Shanmohan, District SP Vikrant Patil, District Panchayat Raj Director Krishna Teja, DWMA PD E Venkata Lakshmi, Kakinada RDO I Kishore, I&PR DD Nagarjuna, Kakinada Rural MLA Pantam Nanaji, former MLA SVSSN Varma, Jana Sena leader M Srinivasa Rao, and BJP leader Krishnama Raju accompanied him.