Just In
Even God can’t stop Naidu from becoming CM: Kotamreddy
Several YSRCP leaders and activists join TDP in his presence
Nellore: Nellore Rural rebel YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said that not even God can prevent TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu from becoming the chief minister in the coming elections.
Several YSRCP leaders and activists from South Mopur village of Nellore Rural constituency led by key local leader Gunji Ravi joined TDP in Sridhar Reddy’s presence here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA predicted that it will be inevitable for the ruling party to lose power in the next elections as people are waiting for an opportunity to send it packing. Sridhar Reddy said that Gunji Ravi had played a crucial in his victory when contested from Nellore Rural constituency under YSRCP banner twice, in 2024 and 2019.
The MLA assured that he will ensure the welfare of party leaders and activists as they stood by him when he was facing problems from the ruling government.
TDP Nellore Rural mandal convenor P Pradeep, party leaders R Sekhar, T Ramaiah and others were present.