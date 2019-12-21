Every eligible person will be covered under welfare: Deputy CM P Pushpa Srivani

Jiyammavalasa (Vizianagaram): Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister P Pushpa Srivani said that every eligible person and family would derive benefit from various welfare schemes introduced by the government.

She said people need not approach any leader for recommendation. The government is working with crystal clear policies and following genuine methods to implement the programmes, the Minister said. On Friday, she participated in various programmes in Jiyammavalasa mandal and inaugurated paddy purchasing centres.

Speaking on the occasion, she said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had clear views and plans on implementation of schemes. The Minister said the State government was rectifying the flaws and irregularities committed by the previous TDP government. "Previously only henchmen, party workers and sympathisers of TDP used to derive benefit from every government scheme and common people were ignored," she said.

She also alleged that the Janmabhoomi committees had looted society under the TDP rule. The Minister said Jagan's government was ensuring transparency and giving top priority to common people's welfare.