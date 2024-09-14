Every flood victim should get compensation: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said enumeration on flood losses would be conducted in a transparent manner and compensation should be paid to everyone.

The Chief Minister conducted a meeting with ministers on flood loss enumeration and payment of compensation. He said enumeration should be conducted in a scientific manner to all the people who suffered loss should get compensation on September 17.

Expressing displeasure with the officials for not providing relevant information about the losses, he asked they why it took them so long to enumerate the losses when people in flood-affected areas faced hardships.

The Chief Minister said only after the completion of the enumeration, the details of losses can be sent to the Centre. He told officials that for the state government to get early assistance from the Centre, the estimates of the losses due to floods have to be submitted at the earliest.

The officials explained to the Chief Minister the ongoing enumeration process. The state government is planning to distribute compensation to flood victims residing in first floor also as household articles got damaged due to submergence.

As per the enumeration completed so far, 2,13,456 houses were submerged and enumeration of flood loss in 84,505 houses completed. Thousands of vehicles got damaged due to submergence. Crops in 2,14,698 hectare got damaged.

The Chief Minister said reverification should be conducted to see that everyone receive compensation.

An Inter-Ministerial Central team on Thursday concluded a two-day visit to the flood-affected areas to assess the damages caused by heavy rain and floods early this month.

After visiting NTR, Krishna, Guntur and Bapatla districts, the team met Chief Minister Naidu, who urged them to ensure that the Central government extends liberal assistance. The Chief Minister told the team that it was a major calamity and all possible help should be provided by the Centre.

Finance minister Payyavula Keshav, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad, municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana and civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar participated in the meeting.