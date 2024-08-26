EVM Godown Locks Missing in Nellimarla, Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: A tense situation unfolded in Nellimarla, Vizianagaram, as officials discovered that the locks of the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) godowns were missing. For the past two hours, officials have been in a state of confusion and concern due to the missing locks, which were supposed to secure the EVM storage facilities.

The authorities had scheduled an inspection of the EVM godowns following a complaint, and the officials were prepared to conduct the examination today. However, when the Collector arrived to oversee the inspection and unlock the storage areas, it was discovered that the locks were missing, causing a significant delay and raising security concerns.

The absence of the locks led to a heated response from the Collector, who expressed anger towards the staff responsible for the security of the EVMs. The situation is being closely monitored as officials work to resolve the issue and ensure the safety and integrity of the stored voting machines. Further investigations are underway to determine how the locks went missing and to prevent any potential security breaches.