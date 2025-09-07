Ex-BSF Jawan from Haryana held in Tumkunta SBI robbery case

Puttaparthi: The sensational robbery case at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Tumkunta has seen a significant breakthrough.

Police have arrested Anil Kumar Panwar, a former BSF jawan from Haryana, in connection with the high-profile heist. The robbery, which shocked the state, involved the looting of 11.4 kg of gold ornaments (worth around ₹11 crore) and ₹37.92 lakh in cash.

The accused posed a major challenge to the police, prompting the formation of special investigation teams. District Superintendent of Police V Ratna, IPS confirmed the arrest of Anil Kumar and revealed that during the investigation, police recovered 2 kg of gold ornaments worth approximately ₹2 crore, along with a car and a motorbike used in the crime. Another suspect is still absconding, and efforts are underway to track him down. The gang behind the robbery is believed to be from Haryana, and the police are pursuing the remaining members with the help of special teams.

SP Ratna assured the public that all stolen valuables, including the remaining 9.4 kg of gold and the cash, will be recovered soon, and the case will be fully resolved. As a recognition of their efforts, Hindupur DSP Mahesh and his team were appreciated and rewarded by the SP for making substantial progress in the case. The investigation continues to trace the absconding accused and recover the remaining stolen property.