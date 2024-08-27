Ex-MLA David Raju passes away

Ongole: Former MLA of Santhanuthalapadu and Yerragondapalem, and former ZP Chairman of Prakasam district Palaparthi David Raju passed away on Sunday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

David Raju, a native of Mattigunta village in Naguluppalapadu mandal and active in politics since his college days, joined Telugu Desam Party at the time of its establishment.

The family members of David Raju brought his body to Ongole on Monday afternoon and kept it at their residence in Clough Pet for his supporters, fans, and followers to pay their last respects.

Vijesh Raj announced that his father’s body will be shifted to their native place, Mattigunta village on Tuesday morning, for performing the last rites in the afternoon.

The Minister for Social Welfare, Disabled and Old-Aged welfare, VSWS and Volunteer System Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Yerragondapalem TDP in-charge Guduri Erixion Babu, Prakasam TDP former general secretary Dr Gurrala Raj Vimal and other leaders expressed deep condolences. The Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, TDP AP vice-president, and Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao and others expressed grief over the death of David Raju in various statements and expressed condolences to his family members.