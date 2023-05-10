Ex-MLA, son join YSRCP

Vijayawada: Former Satenapalli MLA Y Venkateswara Reddy joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Wednesday.

Venkateswara Reddy was elected as MLA in 2004 and 2009. Along with the former MLA, his son Nitin Reddy and Sattenapalli BJP convenor P Suri Babu also joined the YSRCP.

Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu, Narasaraopet MP L Sri Krishnadevarayalu, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and APMDC Director G Sujatha were also present.