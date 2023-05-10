  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ex-MLA, son join YSRCP

Ex-MLA, son join YSRCP
x

Ex-MLA, son join YSRCP

Highlights

Former Satenapalli MLA Y Venkateswara Reddy joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Wednesday.

Vijayawada: Former Satenapalli MLA Y Venkateswara Reddy joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Wednesday.

Venkateswara Reddy was elected as MLA in 2004 and 2009. Along with the former MLA, his son Nitin Reddy and Sattenapalli BJP convenor P Suri Babu also joined the YSRCP.

Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu, Narasaraopet MP L Sri Krishnadevarayalu, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and APMDC Director G Sujatha were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X