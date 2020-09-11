Ex-MP Harsha Kumar alleges BJP and Jana Sena for its wicked politics on Antarvedi

The East Godavari district Antarvedi chariot burning case, which caused a stir in the Andhra Pradesh has received nation wide attention. Opposition TDP, Jana Sena and BJP are incensed over the incident leading government to hand over the case to the CBI. Meanwhile, former MP Harsha Kumar made sensational remarks on the incident. The BJP, Jana Sena Party have targeted the Jagan's government.

Former MP said that Jana sena and BJP are politicizing the incident to corner Jana Sena Rebel MLA in Rajole where Antarvedi is situated. He alleged that they are provoking the Kapu caste in the constituency through the RSS. BJP state president Somu Veerraju is resorting to caste politics; his goal is to make Chiranjeevi the Chief Minister.

Referring to the handing over of the Antarvedi incident to the CBI, he questioned the government as to why it was not conducting an inquiry with the CBI when a Dalit youth was tonsured. He criticised CM Jagan for making decisions based on caste and religion. He also demanded a CBI probe into the tonsuring of a Dalit youth in Sitanagaram if Jagan had any sincerity towards Dalits.

Meanwhile, the state government on Friday morning issued a GO handing over the Antarvedi incident to the CBI investigation. Home Minister Sucharita said that since the opposition was commenting on the Antarvedi incident making allegations on government, we ordered a CBI probe to ascertain the facts. She said opposition leaders were making unnecessary criticisms of the government in this regard.