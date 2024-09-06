Ex MP Suresh, MLC Appi Reddy arrested

Guntur: Police arrested former YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh in Hyderabad city on Thursday and shifted him to Mangalagiri rural police station in connection with the attack on the TDP state office on October 19,2021.

They grilled him for five hours in the police station and recorded his statement. Later, they produced him in the court which remanded him for 14 days. The former MP has been shifted to Guntur district jail.

When the police expedited investigation into the attack following change of guard in the state, Suresh along with other accused tried to get anticipatory bail from the High Court, but the court rejected his bail plea on Wednesday. The court also dismissed their petitions, seeking suspension of the orders to enable them to approach the Supreme Court for relief.

He tried to abscond but after an elaborate surveillance, police traced him in a guest house at Miyapur in Hyderabad and took him into custody.

Meanwhile, the special teams formed by the police also arrested MLC and YSRCP state general secretary Lella Api Reddy, who is also the accused in the case. He was arrested in Guntur city on Thursday and has been shifted to Mangalagiri rural police station for questioning. Police will record his statement and produce him before the court.

Two more YSRCP leaders who are accused in the case and whose request for anticipatory bail was rejected by the High Court, Devineni Avinash, Talasila Raghuram, are absconding. Special police teams formed for the purpose are searching for them.

The police mentioned names of over 100 YSRCP leaders and activists from Vijayawada and Guntur city in the FIR. Based on the closed camera footage, they are investigating the case.

A large number of supporters of YSRCP attacked the TDP office on October 19, 2021, after TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram had made some objectionable comments against the then Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The YSRCP supporters had barged into the TDP office and ransacked the premises damaging furniture and breaking windowpanes on October 19, 2021. The TDP leaders had alleged that the attackers seen armed with sticks and even hammers damaged the cars parked outside the office.

The police also launched a fresh probe into the attack on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in Amaravati in September 2021 in which then MLA Jogi Ramesh took part.