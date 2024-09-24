Ex TTD member Sinha blames YSRCP govt for laddu controversy

Vijayawada: Professor Rakesh Sinha, former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader, responded on the Tirupati laddu controversy stating that the previous YSRCP government is responsible for the adulterated ghee used in making laddus.

In a message posted on X, Sinha alleged that there was a Christian lobby which was dominant in TTD activities. He further said when he was the member of the TTD Board there was a talk of selling 180 properties of TTD and the management had stopped when he protested against the proposal.

Sinha alleged the lobby was insulting the Sanatana Dharma and big part of the properties was in the hands of the lobby.

The BJP chief AP official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said when he spoke to Rakesh Sinha long time ago on the TTD activities. Dinakar said Rakesh Sinha has alleged that the TTD members from Delhi and other places have no rights to talk on the important policy matters.

Dinakar came down heavily on the YSRCP government and demanded a detailed probe into the allegations levelled by the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.