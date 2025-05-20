Excise minister takes part in ‘Mini Mahanadu’

Pedana (Krishna district): Minister for Mines, Geology, and Excise Kollu Ravindra asserted on Monday that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) stands as the only party globally to boast a record-breaking one crore (10 million) members. He made these remarks during a ‘Mini Mahanadu’ celebration held at the TDP office in Pedana, where he was joined by local MLA Kagita Krishnaprasad and APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao.

Minister Ravindra emphasised that this ‘Mini Mahanadu’ was distinct and more significant than all previous Mahanadu celebrations. He attributed the party’s enduring strength over 42 years to the organisational structure initiated by Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. He highlighted the TDP’s achievement of being the “only party in the world with one crore members,” and stressed the need for another round of organisational restructuring with the same spirit.

Ravindra underscored the crucial role of Family Empowerment Committees (Kutumba Sadhikara Samithulu), stating their importance was clearly understood in the recent elections. He acknowledged that even after the party’s defeat in the 2019 elections, the unforgettable struggle waged by these committees at the grassroots level was instrumental. Their services, from election campaigns to disseminating party promises among the public, made the elections remarkably easy, he added.

“If we follow the same approach now and complete the appointment of Family Empowerment Committees in a timely manner, we will have the opportunity to transform the Telugu Desam Party into an unshakeable force for the next four to five decades,” Minister Ravindra declared.

Now in power, the TDP government has initiated welfare and development programmes on an unprecedented scale, Ravindra said. He urged for the swift appointment of Family Empowerment Committees to ensure a “100 per cent success rate in the upcoming local body elections.”

Minister Ravindra concluded by issuing a stern warning, alleging that the opposition is “accusing the government out of desperation” as the “Jagan Reddy liquor scam has been completely exposed.” He vowed that “no matter how many conspiracies they hatch, or how many atrocities they commit, we will expose their entire scam in the public domain.”