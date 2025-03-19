Expedite land acquisition for NH projects: Collector

TIRUPATI: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has directed officials to expedite land acquisition for national highways (NH) in the district. On Wednesday, the Collector, along with Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, conducted a virtual review meeting with National Highway Project Directors, Gudur Sub-Collector Raghavendra Meena and RDOs from Tirupati, Srikalahasti, and Sullurpeta – Rammohan, Bhanu Prakash Reddy and Kiranmai.

Tahsildars from the respective mandals also participated.

During the meeting, the Collector emphasised the State government’s priority on national highway construction and urged officials to accelerate the acquisition process. He instructed revenue division officials, tahsildars and national highway authorities to work in coordination and ensure timely completion. A structured plan should be developed to fast-track the process and pending land acquisition matters should be resolved swiftly.

Officials were asked to take immediate steps to address the pending acquisition issues and focus on expanding the highways under construction. The RDOs concerned were instructed to give special attention to unresolved land acquisition matters.

The Collector specifically highlighted that packages 2, 3, and 4 of the national highway projects under the Sagarmala scheme should be completed without delay. Revenue division officers and NH authorities were directed to work together and meet deadlines efficiently.

Regarding railway projects, the Collector stressed the importance of completing land acquisition for the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti project. RDOs and tahsildars were instructed to take necessary measures to ensure progress. Dr Venkateswar directed officials to resolve the pending land issues related to the Tirupati-Renigunta bypass at the earliest.

The meeting was also attended by National Highway Project Directors from Tirupati, Nellore, and Chennai – Venkatesh, MK Choudhary, and Ravindra Rao, along with other key officials.