Expedite riverfront tourism works: Collector

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector Kirti Chekuri directed officials to expedite the proposed tourism development works related to Godavari riverfront areas, house boating, water sports and Kadiyam nursery-based tourism in the Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur regions of the district, and make them available to the public within three months.

Addressing a review meeting at the Collectorate on Tuesday with officials from the tourism and other departments, along with boat vendors, houseboat operators and eco sports organisers, she said the Godavari river basinhas vast potential for tourism development. She instructed officials to speed up skill training, certification and licensing processes for boat drivers involved in house boating and water sports activities. She assured that the district administration would extend coordination support to obtain all required permissions without delay. She stressed the importance of utilising funds released by the Central government for tourism development, and asked officials to avoid procedural delays and push work forward at the field level. She suggested identifying more houseboat manufacturers to ensure faster construction and completion of boats.

She also reviewed the progress of tourism development works at the Kadiyam nurseries area and instructed Panchayat Raj engineering officials to immediately take technical measures toprevent sewage water from entering ponds through drainage channels.

Tourism Regional Director NVVS Murthy, District Tourism Officer P Venkatachalam, and others were present.