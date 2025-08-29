Expedite Smart City works: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector and Chairman of Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited Dr S Venkateswar directed the officials to speed up the works taken up under Smart City project for completion.

He reviewed through online the progress of pending works under the Centre-sponsored Smart City project and held 40th board meeting with Smart City officials here on Thursday.

Smart City Directors Engineering Chief Dr Ramachandra Reddy and Ramasri and Ravichandra from Delhi, JC Subham Bansal, Smart City MD N Mourya participated in the review meet and explained the decisions and accounts of the previous board.

The Collector asked the officials to submit the details of the works, which has pending and speed up the works for completion. He instructed the officials to complete the city operation centre coming up at the old municipal office for expanding civic services. He also directed the officials to monitor the pending works on a daily basis.He further said invite tender on the 6 MW solar power project under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model for its maintenance. Commissioner Mourya explained the completion of works.