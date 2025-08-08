Expedite survey for ‘Bangaru Kutumbam’ adoption: CS

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K Vijayanand has directed district collectors to complete a needs assessment survey for the ‘Bangaru Kutumbam’ (Golden Families) adoption under P4 initiative within two days. He clarified that the programme is strictly voluntary and that no one should be forced to adopt a family.

The chief secretary held a video conference with district collectors and relevant department secretaries to review the progress of several key government initiatives. These included the Swarna Andhra P-4 Foundation, the establishment of MSME parks, land acquisition for major projects, district-level logistics plans, and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects.

Vijayanand said the goal is for mentors to adopt 15 lakh Bangaru Kutumbams by August 15, with 10.10 lakh adoptions already completed. He emphasised that the needs assessment survey, which will identify the requirements of these families, must be finished promptly to facilitate support.

To ensure clarity on the Swarna Andhra P-4 Foundation, the Chief Secretary noted that a special handbook has been prepared and shared with all district collectors. He instructed them to thoroughly understand its contents and disseminate the information to field officers and staff to ensure the programme’s success. Regarding district-level PPP projects, Vijayanand urged collectors to prioritise land identification, noting that the budget has allocated sufficient funds for their establishment. He advised them to identify suitable land in urban local bodies and upload the details to the website (ppp.nidhi.apcffs.in). During the meeting, industries secretary Dr N Yuvraj provided a PowerPoint presentation on the plan to establish 175 MSME parks — one in each Assembly constituency — by 2027-28. He requested collectors to immediately identify available land for the remaining parks, noting that suitable land for 98 parks has already been identified and foundation stones have been laid for 54 of them. IT secretary K Bhaskar, endowments and finance secretary Vinay Chand and others took part in person or virtually.