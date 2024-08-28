Expert panel to check diseases

Guntur: Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav said the government formed an experts committee on protocols, standard operating procedures, for effectively dealing with the waterborne, vector borne and seasonal diseases.



The Health Medical and Family Welfare Commissioner will act as the chairman of the experts committee. Commissioner P&R, Commissioner Municipal Department, ITDA Paderu PO, one microbiologist, one gastroenterologist, expert from preventive medicine, and another two expert doctors will be the members of the committee. Public Health and Family Welfare director Dr Padmavathi will act asmember convener.

Addressing a meeting held at the Secretariat on Tuesday, he directed the officials to take steps to check chikungunya, dengue and malaria.

He directed the district collectors to conduct review meetings once in a week on the seasonal diseases. He stressed the need for coordination among the officials. He instructed them to identify, refer, and treat the cases besides their online reporting. He directed the officials to set up an effective supervision system.