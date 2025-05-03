Experts highlight tariff policies affecting global supply chains

Visakhapatnam: ‘Tariff on the table’ event was hosted for MBA students specialising in International Business here on Friday, involving experts and students.

The discussions at the event focused on how tariff policies can affect global supply chains, shift in international alliances, impact on consumer welfare and inflation. Broader global concerns such as trade imbalances, labour laws, environmental sustainability and access to emerging technologies also formed a part of the discussions.

Aimed to provide students with real-world insights into the implications of global tariffs and their cascading effects on international trade, global economies, and business strategies, the event highlighted high-energy simulation of international trade negotiations.

Organised by the Department of International Business, GITAM School of Business, the event saw students, representing business delegations from major global economies such as the United States, China, and Vietnam, engaged in mock trade talks.

Adding real-world depth to the academic simulation, the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) official Asit Kumar Prusty briefed about managing export risks.

Elite Logistics CEO Ravi Shankar who chaired the expert panel, highlighted the vast potential for the export-led growth in India, in Andhra Pradesh in particular. He spoke about AP’s strength in key export sectors.

School of Business in-charge director K Lubza Nihar gave an overview of the academic programmes and initiatives offered by the school. The event coordinator Radha Raghurama Patruni presented insights into the traditional export potential of Andhra Pradesh. She emphasised products such as Etikoppaka toys, Pochampalli sarees, and Araku coffee, all of which possess rich heritage and strong global appeal.