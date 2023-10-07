Experts share insights into marine research opportunities

Visakhapatnam: GITAM School of Science Dean Prof Krishna informed that around 30 faculty members are working in marine and aquaculture related research areas covering feed, biofuels, waste management, bioremediation, extraction identification of novel compounds, etc.

Addressing the gathering at a one-day seminar hosted by the institution's School of Science in collaboration with the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) and Central Marine Fisheries Research and Technology Institute (CMFRTI) here on Saturday to explore research and entrepreneurial opportunities in marine sector, he mentioned that the institution is very much interested to partner with other research organisations to strengthen the knowledge base.

U. Sreedhar, Principal Scientist and Scientist-in charge, and Dr. Madhusudhan, Principal Scientist from CIFT shared insights into harvest and post-harvest technologies carried out by ICAR-CIFT.

Coordinated by the institution's Department of Biotechnology to promote various avenues of mutual interest between the institution, Central marine and aqua research institutes of Visakhapatnam, the meeting concluded with an agreement and a road map for a collaborative research in marine, aqua and entrepreneurial activities.

VVSS Sharma, Director, NIO-Visakhapatnam, Damodar Belle Shenoy, Senior Scientist, Jagadeesan Loganathan, Senior Scientist and TNR Srinivas, senior scientist from NIO highlighted various research and entrepreneurship activities at NIO happening in recent years in the areas of marine fungi and marine derived fungi and their bioprospecting potential of micro algae.

The institution's research wing director Raja P Pappu, School of Science Principal K Vedavathi shared their ideas towards development of marine and aqua related activities at the campus.