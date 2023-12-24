Experts stress on walking for a healthy life

Visakhapatnam: The goal of the walkers is to promote the concept ‘health is wealth’, said chairman and managing director of KIMS Icon Hospitals B Bhaskara Rao.

Participating as chief guest at the 32nd Walkers International convention at RK Beach AU convention hall here on Saturday, he appreciated the members for taking part in service-oriented activities, maintaining health and promoting healthy practices among people.

President of the Walkers International SP Ravindra explained that the organisation was founded by late Sunkari Alwar Das in 1986 with a motto of ‘Nadavandi- Nadipinchandi’ (walk and make others walk). It has 1,650 branches now with 2.5 lakh members associated with it in the country and abroad, he mentioned.

Creating awareness about cancer, Dr. Murali Krishna said cancer can be prevented if it can be detected at an early stage. He recommended that exercising would aid in keeping the stress at bay and diseases as well.

The first lady of the Walkers International Vijaya Ravindra, its representatives Surya Teja, Divya Das, Kalyan, Deepika Das were honored by convention chairman Rolland Williams, vice chairman Kamal Baid, former presidents ASN Prasad and district governor Uppalapati.

Representatives of the organisation DD Naidu, P. Krishnam Raju, convention media convenor CH. Srinivasa Raju, youth chairperson Vamsi Chintalapati were present.