Experts stress on workplace, chemical safety

Visakhapatnam : Vice-president HRM, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services India Pvt Ltd PS Tagore stressed the need for adhering to stringent safety protocols.

At the training programme on ‘workplace and chemical safety’ organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh in the city on Friday, he underscored the importance of safety at workplace.

The session aimed to enhance understanding and implementation of comprehensive safety protocols at the workplace, promoting a safer and healthier environment.

The day-long session gave insights into workplace hazards, machine guarding and the critical process of risk assessment and controls.

The session also touched upon behavioural safety, providing strategies to foster a culture of safety at the workplace. An introduction to electrical zone classification was given to the attendees. The session also included sharing best practices for handling and storing hazardous substances.

Speaking on the occasion, Balraj Singh, head of business development, Hack Lab Solutions, emphasised the transformative impact of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) on enhancing industrial safety and efficiency. His presentation underscored how safe collaborative automation enhances workforce safety, productivity, and morale by effectively managing and isolating hazards.

The training programme saw participation of over 100 participants from various sectors, including Chemical, Pharmaceutical, and other industries.

Participants engaged in advanced training in workplace and chemical safety protocols, procedures and practices, reinforcing their commitment to ensuring safety, security, and risk management.