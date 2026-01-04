Explore VR and AR to showcase TTD temples’ significance: EO

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal directed officials to explore Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies to highlight the significance, architectural beauty, and mythological importance of TTD's local and affiliated temples to devotees.

During a review meeting with senior officials at TTD Administrative Building on Saturday, he suggested developing a dedicated mobile app allowing devotees to scan temple sculptures and images to view related historical and spiritual details. The EO also proposed studying the feasibility of launching a new channel under SVBC to telecast the uniqueness and rituals of these temples, similar to coverage of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Tirumala.

To improve devotee facilities, he instructed appointment of special officers to regularly visit temples, monitor developmental works, and submit reports. Following Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's directions, Annadanam (free meals) distribution should be implemented, with each temple maintaining a General Account and a separate Annadanam account for transparent management. Singhal emphasised coordination with the TTD CVSO for enhanced queue lines, CCTV surveillance, security, transportation, and traffic management. He further directed planned measures for timely rituals, Vahana Sevas, major festivals, medical services, Srivari Sevak deployment, Pushkarini cleanliness, budgeting, waste management, and sanitation facilities. TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam, CVSO KV Muralikrishna, FA & CAO O Balaji, CE V Satyanarayana, and other officials participated in the meeting.