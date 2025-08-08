Exports to other nations answer to US tariff crisis: BJP state president

Ongole: BJP state president Pokala Vamsi Nagendra Madhav advised the farmers to cultivate different crops and export them to various countries in future, to avoid incidents like the USA imposing tariffs on Indian products. He is in Ongole on Thursday, as part of his ongoing tour, ‘Saradhyam’, to the headquarters of all districts. In the morning, Madhav, along with the 20 Point Programme Implementation Committee chairman Lanka Dinakar, Prakasam district BJP president Seggam Srinivasa Rao, state committee member Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarthy, and others, participated in ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ at a hotel. He interacted with locals and exchanged opinions.

He expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take steps to protect India’s interests in light of the USA tariffs. Acknowledging that the best tobacco grows in Prakasam,Madhav advised the farmers to look for alternate crops. He assured that the Board is trying not to impose any penalty on unauthorised leaf. He said that the coalition government has brought in Rs 9.7 lakh crore of investment in one year alone. Madhav received a great reception from his party cadre and supporters, who organised a massive rally through the town, from the Old Vegetable Market to the MS Function Hall.

Speaking at the meeting with the party workers, Madhav highlighted the need for coordination and cooperation between the leaders and cadre of the BJP, and with the remaining parties in the alliance. He assured them that there are enough opportunities in the future for the dissatisfied leaders. He ordered everyone to strive for the victory of the coalition-supported candidates in the local body elections.

Addressing the press, Madhav stated that approximately Rs 5,000 crore worth of products are currently on ships en-route to the USA, and the government must make a decision to protect the farmers from unexpected tariffs. He mentioned that they want the government to reduce the import of black-eyed peas into the country and help the local farmers.

He also advised the aqua farmers not to depend on Vanamai shrimp exports mainly to the USA wholly, but to focus on growing oysters, snails, crabs, squids, etc, to get them exported to various other countries. He asked them not to worry about temporary problems, but to focus on future advantages.

The BJP state president said that the Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the Election Commission are immature, and advised him to submit proof for his claims. He said that the coalition government is conducting investigations as per the legal provisions on the YSR Congress Party’s abuse of power and public money, and those involved will face action. He said that the government is committed to completing the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project soon, by addressing the issues related to the RR Package with the ousters.

Madhav also met with the intellectuals from the Prakasam district in the evening. Former BJP district presidents Sirasanagandla Srinivas, PV Krishna Reddy, PV Sivareddy, leaders Dr Yeluri Ramachandra Reddy, Yanam Chinna Yogaiah Yadav, and others also participated in the programmes.