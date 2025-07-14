Expose TDP’s betrayals to public, Botcha tells cadre

Vizianagaram: Botcha Satyanarayana, Opposition leader in Legislative Council, launched a strong attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the coalition government, branding them as ‘masters of deception’, who failed to fulfill electoral promises.

Speaking at the constituency-level meeting held here on Sunday, Botcha blamed that Chandrababu Naidu has repeatedly deceived public by not implementing even a single promise from the party’s election manifesto.

“As the main opposition, it is now our responsibility to go to the people and fight to ensure that those promises are fulfilled,” he added. He questioned the government for not implementing ‘Super Six’ welfare programmes, asking, “Isn’t it cheating the public?” He demanded clarity on the status of promises like free bus travel for women, Rs 15,000 assistance to women, and ₹3,000 unemployment dole.

He further criticised both Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for issuing sworn affidavits during the elections, only to betray the trust of the public. “That is why we must take this campaign to the people under the slogan ‘Babu Surety – Betrayal Guarantee,’” he said.

Botcha urged YSRCP cadre to organise awareness meetings in every village and ward to expose the failures of the coalition government.

District YSRCP president Majji Srinivasa Rao said that YSRCP cadre should put untired efforts to fight with TDP and work for the public. He advised them to don’t scare of false cases imposing by the TDP leaders.