Extension of special train services to clear rush

Visakhapatnam: In order to provide a comfortable journey to passengers, East Coast Railway has decided to extend the weekly special trains.

They include, Visakhapatnam-Kurnool City special train (08585) will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.35 pm on Tuesdays on January 16, 23 and 30 which will reach Kurnool City on the next day at 1.25 pm (three trips).

In return, Kurnool City –Visakhapatnam special train (08586) will leave Kurnool City at 3.30 pm on Wednesdays on January 17, 24 and 31 and it will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9.50 am (three trips).

The train will halt at Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla , Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal between Visakhapatnam-Kurnool City.

Bhubaneswar- Tirupati weekly special train (02809) will leave Bhubaneswar on Saturdays at 1.30 pm on January 13, 20 and 27 and reach Vizianagaram at 6.30 pm. It departs at 18.40 pm and reaches Tirupati the next day at 10.30 am (three trips).

In return, Tirupati- Bhubaneswar weekly special (02810) will leave Tirupati at 8.15 pm on Sundays on January 14, 21, and 28. It reaches Duvvada the next day at 9.30 am and departs at 9.32 am. It will reach Bhubaneswar at 5.25 pm (three trips).

The train stops at KhurdaRoad, Balugan ,Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta between Bhubaneswar and Tirupati.

Meanwhile, due to pre-non interlocking works and non-interlocking works for commission of third line at Chatra and Murarai stations in Khana – Rampurhat – Gumani section of Howrah division of Eastern Railway, some of the trains will run in a diverted route via Kharagpur – Andul – Howrah – Bandel – Katwa – Azimganj –New Farakka. However stoppages in the diverted route will be provided at Howrah – Bandel – Nabadwip Dham – Katwa – Azimganj – Jangipur road.

Thiruvananthapuram – Silchar express (12507) leaving Thiruvananthapuram on December 26 will run in a diverted route.

Silchar – Thiruvananthapuram (12508) leaving Thiruvananthapuram on December 21 and 28 will run in a diverted route.

SMV Bengaluru - Guwahati express (12509) leaving SMV Bengaluru on December 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 will run in a diverted route.

Guwahati - SMV Bengaluru express (12510) leaving Guwahati on December 24, 25, 26, 31, January 1 and 2 will run in a diverted route.

Kanyakumari - Dibrugarh express (22503) leaving Kanyakumari on December 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28 and 30 will run in a diverted route.

Dibrugarh - Kanyakumari express (22504) leaving Dibrugarh on December 21, 23, 24, 26, 28, and 30 will run in a diverted route.

SMVB Bengaluru - Muzaffarpur express (15227) leaving SMV Bengaluru on December 21 and 28 will run in a diverted route.

Muzaffarpur - SMV Bengaluru express (15228) leaving Muzaffarpur on December 25 and January 1 will run in a diverted route.

Coimbatore - Silchar express (12515) leaving Coimbatore on December 24 and 31 will run in a diverted route.

Silchar - Coimbatore (12516) express leaving Silchar on December 26 will run in a diverted route.

SMV Bengaluru – New Tinsukia express (22501) leaving SMV Bengaluru on December 26 will run in a diverted route.

New Tinsukia - SMV Bengaluru express (22502) leaving New Tinsukia on December 22 and 29 will run in a diverted route.

SMV Bengaluru - Agartala express (12503) leaving SMV Bengaluru on December 22, 26 and 29 will run in a diverted route.

Agartala - SMV Bengaluru express (12504) leaving Agartala on December 23, 26 and 30 will run in a diverted route.