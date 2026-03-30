Externment order issued against habitual offender

Kurnool: The Kurnool District Administration has issued an externment order against one more habitual offender, taking the total number of such cases in the district to nine.

District Collector Dr A Siri, and SP Vikrant Patil, announced the decision on Sunday, stating that the action was taken to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.

The individual identified as Polishetti Ashok, a resident of Budhwarpet in Kurnool Mandal under the jurisdiction of the Kurnool III Town Police Station, has been externed from the district.

Officials stated that Ashok has a history of involvement in multiple criminal activities, including serious offenses such as murder, and has been identified as a potential threat to public peace.

According to police records, a rowdy sheet (No. 340) is registered against him, and he has been remanded multiple times in the past. Despite repeated legal actions, authorities observed no change in his behavior, with continued involvement in various criminal cases. Based on the proposal submitted by the Superintendent of Police and after a thorough review of his criminal history, the District Collector issued the externment order in accordance with legal provisions. SP Vikrant Patil stated that stringent action would continue against individuals disturbing public order. He warned that those engaging in anti-social activities would face externment and, if necessary, detention under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

He further revealed that several more individuals with a history of criminal behavior are under consideration for similar action and urged offenders to reform and lead lawful lives.